Lea Salonga Will Star in INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines This Summer

Lea Salonga will make her return to the Philippine musical stage after six years in an all new production of Into the Woods from Theatre Group Asia. The production will be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati this August.

Full production details and dates have yet to be announced at this time. Sign up via theatregroupasia.com to get the latest updates.

Salonga previously starred in Sweeney Todd as Mrs. Lovett in the Philippines in 2019. Check out photos here. She is set to appear on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends this Spring.

About Lea Salonga

Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced.

Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She will next appear on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at Manhattan Theatre Club. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”

She has released 14 albums – including her latest recording, Sounding Joy – and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and Sony’s “Yellow Rose” and heard on Netflix’s “Centaurworld” and FX’s “Little Demon.”