Arielle Jacobs Will Star Alongside Lea Salonga in INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines

Arielle Jacobs has joined the cast of the upcoming production of Into The Woods in the Philippines, playing Cinderella. As previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of The Witch.

This all new production from Theatre Group Asia will be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati this August. Full production details and dates have yet to be announced at this time. Sign up via theatregroupasia.com to get the latest updates.

About Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs most recently appeared on Broadway in Here Lies Love. A proud Fil-Am, she also has starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical, Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.