Photo Flash: First Look at SWEENEY TODD Starring Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan

Click Here for More Articles on ATLANTIS THEATRICAL

In cooperation with Atlantis Twenty and ABS-CBN, Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group presents Tony winner Lea Salonga (Mrs. Lovett) and Jett Pangan (Sweeney Todd) in Sweeney Todd.

Take a first look: Atlantis Theatrical has just released some production photos. Check them out below!

A hot ticket in town, Sweeney Todd officially opened last Friday, 11 October, at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila, Philippines and will run until 27 October 2019. It will then transfer to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 28 November to 8 December 2019.

The cast also includes Ima Castro (The Beggar Woman), Andrew Fernando (Judge Turpin), Gerald Santos (Anthony Hope), Nyoy Volante (Adolfo Pirelli), Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (Johanna), Luigi Quesada (Tobias), Arman Ferrer (Beadle), and Dean Rosen (Jonas Fogg).

The company also features Steven Conde, Sarah Facuri, Christine Flores, Jep Go, Kevin Guiman, and Emeline Celis Guinid.

The creative team has Tony winner David Gallo as set designer; Gerard Salonga as musical director and conductor; Rajo Laurel, costume designer; Cecile Martinez, choreographer; Aaron Porter, lighting designer; Leslie Espinosa, hair and makeup designer; ManMan Angsico, vocal director; Jamie Wilson, technical director, and Justin Stasiw, sound designer.

"An unjustly exiled barber, Sweeney Todd (Jett Pangan) returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance. His revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett (Lea Salonga), a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Sweeney Todd opens a new barber practice and Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts. People of London start lining up for her pies...and the carnage has only just begun!"

Marking its 40th anniversary, the original 1979 Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, which was based on the 1973 play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond, won eight Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Hugh Wheeler), Best Original Score (Stephen Sondheim), Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Len Cariou), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Angela Lansbury), Best Direction of a Musical (Hal Prince), Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee), and Best Costume Design (Franne Lee).

BUY TICKETS: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street plays The Theatre at Solaire, Manila, Philippines, now through 27 October 2019.

The cast of Sweeney Todd Meets the Press.

Watch Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan Preview 'A Little Priest' from Sweeney Todd.

Photo Credit: Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Jett Pangan, Lea Salonga

Jett Pangan, Lea Salonga

The Company

Nyoy Volante, Steven Conde

Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan

Jett Pangan

Lea Salonga

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Gerald Santos

Andrew Fernando, Arman Ferrer





Related Articles