Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join PBS Memorial Day Concert

PBS has announced their National Memorial Day Concert, set to be filmed in Washington, D.C. hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise.

Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga, Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award-nominated actor Norm Lewis, and Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell have been confirmed to perform in the upcoming concert.

Featuring all-star musical performances and tributes, the 90-minute broadcast of the 33rd annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will honor our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families and all those who have given their lives for our country.

Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack will pay tribute to Women in WWII. The concert will honor and remember the women who served the nation in uniform and on the home front in World War II in a tribute to these unsung heroes of the Greatest Generation, with several of these trailblazing women taking part in the segment.

Jean Smart and Joe Mantegna will honor Gold Star Families in another segment. Each year, the concert remembers the fallen and their grieving families. In 2022, we share the story of Maj. General Mark Graham, USA (Ret.) and his wife Carol, who in under eight months suffered the loss of their two sons. 2LT Jeff Graham, killed in Iraq by an IED blast and Senior ROTC Cadet Kevin Graham, who lost his battle with depression.

Their sons died fighting different battles, but both dedicated their lives to serving the nation. The Graham's story shares their journey through grief, healing and their decision to spend their lives helping others receive mental health and other critical support.

A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, this deeply moving and reverential night takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances by top stars with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will also feature performances from chart topping country music singer songwriter and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan; Grammy-winning singer Rhiannon Giddens; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell; acclaimed singer and AMERICAN IDOL alum Pia Toscano; the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; annual audience favorite Salute to Services with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs on PBS Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and here and available as Video on Demand, May 29 to June 12, 2022.