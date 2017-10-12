Lea Michele Says She's Ready To Do FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo, host Andy Cohen asked guest Lea Michele when she'd be returning to Broadway.

"I just talked to Ryan Murphy the other night. I did a concert in Central Park... I did like 9 Funny Girl songs and turned to Ryan and I was like - ok - I'm ready to do it. It's a lot of work and it would be an honor to do it. But if I'm going to go back that's what I'd really like to do..." said Michele. She also spoke of her adoration and desire to work with Barbra Streisand on the episode.

BroadwayWorld previously reported in 2015, Ryan Murphy had acquired the rights to produce FUNNY GIRL on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has reached out to Tams-Witmark, the licensing agent, to inquire on if he still holds the option. We were unable to reach someone for comment at press time.

Michele performed both "Don't Rain On My Parade" and "My Man" at Elsie Fest this past Sunday at Summer Stages in Central Park. See a video below!

Lea Michele currently stars in the new ABC comedy THE MAYOR. Her Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, RAGTIME, and LES MISERABLES. She is perhaps best known for her role as Rachel Berry on GLEE.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lea Michele sings Don’t Rain On My Parade at #ElsieFest! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT



