Lea Michele Bids Farewell to FUNNY GIRL in Emotional Instagram Post

Funny Girl plays its final performance today, Sunday, September 3.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Lea Michele has penned an emotional goodbye to the role of Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival, which plays its final performance today, Sunday, September 3rd.

Michele states via her Instagram account: "Fanny Brice has been a part of my career from the very beginning, and no words can describe what it has meant to play this role on Broadway and make it my own."

"This experience has been filled with some of the most incredible accomplishments and challenging moments that I have such deep appreciation and gratitude for. I owe it all to our talented cast and hardworking crew. Because of you, I've learned the true importance of connection, community, and fun! And I am so damn proud of what we've accomplished together."

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel,  scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by  Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young  Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and  Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams,  and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.



Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL August 30th

Lea Michele will be out of both performances of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. Julie Benko will play Fanny Brice at both performances today, and her regularly scheduled performance tomorrow. Lea Michele is expected to return to the show Friday, September 1st.

Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight

Lea Michele will be out of tonight's 7pm performance of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. The production also stars Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh.

FUNNY GIRL Breaks Own Box Office Record in Final Weeks

With just eight performances remaining, the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl has broken its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending August 27 with a final gross of $2,133,143.44.

FUNNY GIRL Broadway Revival Recoups Investment

The first-ever  Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL has recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August  Wilson Theatre. 

Recommended For You