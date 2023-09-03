Lea Michele Bids Farewell to FUNNY GIRL in Emotional Instagram Post

Lea Michele has penned an emotional goodbye to the role of Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival, which plays its final performance today, Sunday, September 3rd.

Michele states via her Instagram account: "Fanny Brice has been a part of my career from the very beginning, and no words can describe what it has meant to play this role on Broadway and make it my own."

"This experience has been filled with some of the most incredible accomplishments and challenging moments that I have such deep appreciation and gratitude for. I owe it all to our talented cast and hardworking crew. Because of you, I've learned the true importance of connection, community, and fun! And I am so damn proud of what we've accomplished together."

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.