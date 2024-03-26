Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and More Will Perform at Joe Biden Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A fundraising event is set to be held this Thursday, March 28 at Radio City Music Hall, for President Joe Biden's campaign. It was previously announced that Biden will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and now the lineup of performers has been revealed.

Deadline reports that Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele will all be performing at the event. Stephen Colbert will moderate a discussion between the three presidents and Mindy Kaling will host the event. First Lady Jill Biden also will speak.

The event is produced by Jordan Roth and Alex Timbers. Certain attendees will also have the chance to get their photo taken with the three presidents by Annie Leibovitz. This is not a public event and tickets are not available to purchase.

