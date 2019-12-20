Laurie Metcalf To Guest Star In HELL ON EARTH: A NEW MUSICAL (ABOUT MIDDLE SCHOOL) At Feinstein's/54 Below

Today it was announced that a brand new musical starring 20 Bay Area teens will debut at Feinstein's/54 Below January 24 and 25.

A staged concert version of the new musical Hell on Earth: A New Musical will play for two nights at Feinstein's/54 Below where a very special guest artist will join the cast on the 24th: three time Emmy and two time Tony award-winner and Oscar nominee, Laurie Metcalf.

Broadway actor Anthony Rosenthal of Falsettos also joins the cast in New York for both performances.

With book and lyrics by Shawn Ryan (America's Got Talent) and music by Michael Sobie (Conductor of 2019 Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience), Hell on Earth: A New Musical (About Middle School) follows seven best friends as they join forces to survive the last four days of middle school.

This original musical is produced by The Young Actors' Theatre Camp and will have adults and teens alike laughing and crying about the most difficult time in all of our lives...puberty.

For more information visit https://54below.com/events/hell-on-earth/.





