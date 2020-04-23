Laurie Metcalf, John Malkovich and More to Take Part in PANTS OPTIONAL: A STEPPENWOLF SOIREE
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is replacing its 2020 Gala with a special online event, Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée, celebrating the power of theatre and raising vital funds to keep it alive during a time of necessary social-distancing. Ensemble member Audrey Francis emcees this festive virtual gathering on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 6:30pm CST, with special appearances by Steppenwolf ensemble members Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich, Sandra Marquez and Laurie Metcalf, along with additional celebrity guests who will be announced on Steppenwolf's social media channels and website. Free of charge and open to all, Pants Optional is an opportunity for Steppenwolf, its community of artists, audiences and supporters to connect, engage and take a collective breath.
For more details on how to stream Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée, visit steppenwolf.org/pantsoptional.
Steppenwolf ensemble members including Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich, Sandra Marquez and Laurie Metcalf and esteemed celebrity guests will make special appearances in this virtual soirée, uniting with Steppenwolf supporters, audiences and fans viewing the event from the comfort of their homes. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to give online, by phone or by text to help raise funds to bring back to the stage I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, this season's Steppenwolf for Young Adults hit world premiere based on the award-winning novel by Erika L. Sánchez, adapted by celebrated Chicago playwright Isaac Gómez. The extended and sold out run was cut short by the COVID-19 crisis and remounting the production in the Spring of 2021 would bring back to life this essential Chicago story for those who were unable to see it and others who want to see it again.
Wrapping up Steppenwolf's spectacular online bash, attendees can participate in a virtual dance party with the talented DJ Tracy Young, who won a 2020 Grammy for her remix of Madonna's I Rise.
"Although our traditional gala is always a wonderful night that we look forward to, I know that this year's event will be truly special. Being able to come together online with a greater swath of Steppenwolf artists, audiences and supporters for a collective moment of joy during these difficult times is just what we need to support live theatre and each other," shares Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro.
Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée co-chairs include ensemble member Joan Allen; trustee Susan Berghoef; ensemble members Gary Cole and Sandra Marquez; and trustee Anne Phillips and Don Phillips.
"Every year we look forward to a fun celebration with artists, ensemble, trustees and guests in support of the incredible work that Steppenwolf Education does season after season. We're thrilled that this year's virtual platform allows us to expand our reach by making it free and open to all. What better way to uplift the power of live theatre than raising funds to bring back a production that was so meaningful to our teen and public audiences. We are looking forward to reuniting with our Steppenwolf community online with this event and at our theatre again in the future," shared Executive Director David Schmitz.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)