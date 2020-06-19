Laura Osnes, Jawan Jackson and More to be Featured in LIFT EVERY VOICE: A Celebration of Our Youth in Their Truth

Tune in to watch LIFT EVERY VOICE: A Celebration of our Youth in their Truth, a virtual concert on Monday June 22nd at 7pm EST, as Broadway's Babies youth from around the globe share their stories, struggles, and joys through song, dance, and spoken word in response to their experiences during the COVID shutdowns, the systemic racism in their lives and schools, and what it means to be a young person with a voice in 2020.

This concert will also feature special guests: Misty Copeland, Laura Osnes, Jawan Jackson, Ta'Nika Gibson, Vishal Vaidya, Devin Ilaw, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Rachel Zatcoff, Natalie Joy Johnson, Mia Gentile, Mary Page Nance, Marla Louissaint, Lauren Boyd, Gabrielle Sorrentino, Alessandra Marconi, Erica Lustig, Luis E. Mora, Juanita Castro, Tramaine Montell Ford, Jonah Udall and Brianna Mercado; with additional video endorsements by Santino Fontana, Brandon Uranowitz, Michael Urie, Raul Esparza, Rebecca Naomi, Annaleigh Ashford, Victoria Clark, Sierra Boggess, Alan Muraoka, Shereen Pimentel, Laura Bell Bundy, Lauren Molina, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Joel Waggoner, Melvin Tunstall, Ann Harada, Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Jason Gotay, Jeremy Kushnier, Rashidra Scott, Jen Cody, Stephanie Hsu, Diane Phelan, Adam Hyndman, Sharone Sayegh, and many more.

As the school year comes to an end, our youth are finding themselves in a perilous situation: their summer education and work plans have been put on hold, they are dealing with the losses of teachers, family, and friends to COVID-19, and all while navigating becoming young adults amidst rising racial tensions. Whether it is to express their pain and anger, to process and heal their wounds as a community, or to escape their trauma, our youth need access to arts education programming now more than ever.

Broadway's Babies is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide arts education, building a bridge between the Broadway community and underserved youth to open the doors through which tomorrow's leaders can emerge. Since 2016, Broadway's Babies has been working with underserved youth in New York City, India, and Haiti, providing more than 700 young people with tens of thousands of hours of arts programming.

Viewing of this concert is free, but donations are welcome in support of summer intensive and future Broadway's Babies arts programming.

To learn more and to view the concert, visit www.broadwaysbabies.com

