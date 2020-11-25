Laura Benanti and Austin Scott to Take Part in The Center For Fiction's Annual Awards Benefit and First Novel Fete

On December 3rd, The Center For Fiction's Annual Awards Benefit is honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to fiction this year. This year's benefit will be free for anyone who wishes to attend. Honorees include author and screenwriter, James McBride, and Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming for Showtime Networks, Vinnie Malhotra for "The Good Lord Bird" and Chris Jackson, Publisher and Editor-In-Chief of One World, a newly relaunched imprint of Random House.

This year's benefit be hosted by actress, comedian and author Yvonne Orji, and will feature a performance by Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, She Loves Me). Ethan Hawke and Ta-Nehisi Coates will serve as presenters that evening, with additional appearances by Lucy Boynton and more.

To register online for FREE, please visit https://benefit.centerforfiction.org/.

Earlier that evening, The Center For Fiction will also host "The First Novel Fete," a celebratory cocktail hour, beginning at 6:30 PM ET, that will highlight each of the seven finalists for The First Novel Prize with excerpts performed by actors including Broadway's Austin Scott (Girl From The North Country, Hamilton), Jen Richards, Marin Ireland, Leon Addison Brown, Eisa Davis and Morven Christie. There will also be a fun round of live literary trivia games and a chance to win prizes. To register online (for a suggested donation of $20), please visit: https://benefit.centerforfiction.org/the-first-novel-fete

See Austin Scott read an excerpt from The Redshirt by Corey Sobel below!

The Center for Fiction is an amazing 200-year old literary nonprofit located downtown Brooklyn's cultural arts district, that brings diverse communities together as readers and writers of all ages to convene, create, and connect over a shared love of literature.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You