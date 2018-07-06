Laura Benanti Heads to Joe's Pub for Concert Version of MELANCHOLY PLAY

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Obie Award winner April Matthis and Amy Warren join Todd Almond and Sarah Ruhl for a concert version of their musical MELANCHOLY PLAY. The concert will take place at Joe's Pub on July 8th at 7PM.

For tickets, visit Joe's Pub here.

Tilly is beautiful and melancholy. Everyone she meets falls in love with her. Then one day...she is suddenly happy. And things get very strange.

Benanti most recently starred opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER. Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

Sarah Ruhl is a prolific and award-winning playwright. most recent play, Her plays have premiered at the Lyceum Theater on Broadway, produced by Lincoln Center Theater; Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater, Playwrights' Horizons, and Second Stage; and regionally at Berkeley Repertory Theater, Yale Repertory Theater, the Goodman Theater, Cornerstone Theater, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, Cincinnati Playhouse, and the Piven Theater Workshop in Chicago, as well being produced at many other theaters across the country. Her plays have also been performed in England, Poland, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, and Australia, and have been translated into Spanish, German, Polish, Russian, Korean and Arabic. Sarah received her M.F.A. from Brown University, where she studied with Paula Vogel, and is originally from Chicago. In 2003, she was the recipient of a Helen Merrill award and a Whiting Writers award, a PEN/Laura Pels award, and in 2006 was the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship. Her work is published by TCG and Samuel French, and she is a member of New Dramatists.

Todd Almond is a composer and lyricist. His musicals include We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Yale Repertory Theater, with playwright Adam Bock, dir: Anne Kauffman), On the Levee (Lincoln Center Theater, with playwright Marcus Gardley, dir: Lear deBessonet); Girlfriend (Berkeley Rep., with songwriter Matthew Sweet, dir: Les Waters); Odyssey (The Old Globe, dir: Lear deBessonet). His new musical, Iowa, written with Jenny Schwartz, is the recipient of the 2012 Frederick Loewe Award. He regularly performs his own material in NYC and has an album of original songs entitled Mexico City.

