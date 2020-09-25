Laura Benanti, Annaleigh Ashford, Nikki M. James, Danny Burstein & More Join DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY
The event will take place on Monday October 5, 2020 9pm EST.
MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group conceived by Broadway's Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, has announced their virtual fundraising event "DANCING For DEMOCRACY" on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST. The group was created to provide a virtual place for busy artists, humanitarians, parents and all who want to help JOE BIDEN become our next US President.
Jeffrey declares, "As we are a group of dancers and performers we wanted to share what we love most. DANCE has POWER. Dynamic and intentional movement is essential for the human body to THRIVE. Movement brings JOY and RELIEF, it is inherently Action based...and it's great for the HEART."
The event, hosted by Jeffrey and fellow Broadway veteran and A Chorus Line alum, J. Elaine Marcos, will be a spirited and dynamic One Hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers. During the event, they will be offering important information on next-steps for taking action and there will even be an interactive opportunity to learn choreography for the final VICTORY DANCE, choreographed by Melissa McCann!
Special guests include: Tony Winners Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You), Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Chris Gattelli (Newsies), Nikki M. James (Book Of Mormon), Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Wonderful Town), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles), Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud); Tony Nominees Adrienne Barbeau (Original Rizzo in Grease), Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), Robert La Fosse (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Rory O'Malley (Book Of Mormon), Valarie Pettiford (Fosse); as well as Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), Jess LeProtto (Cats), Gerry McIntyre (Pandemic Godspell), Josh Walden (Ragtime) and BroadwayWorld's Best Choreographer James Kinney, among others.
The Team at Dancing For Democracy/Mondays For Biden includes: Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, Jen Donohoo, Melissa Greenspan, Heather Lee, Melissa McCann, Stephen Nachamie, Jerome Vivona.
Please visit the link below to RSVP for the virtual event! A follow-up email will be sent with a private link to donate to the Biden Victory Fund. Suggested donations start at $11.03 (Election Day!). After making a donation, guests will receive a link via email to the virtual event!
RSVP HERE: https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recaps AVENGERS: ENDGAME as Olaf
After promising his followers to recap the latest Avenger film as Olaf once 1500 registered to vote or verify their registration, Josh Gad has deliver...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment
Broadway performers, industry veterans and more are discussing the ways in which the extended shutdown of live entertainment is going to affect Broadw...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...