Laura Benanti, Annaleigh Ashford, Nikki M. James, Danny Burstein & More Join DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY

The event will take place on Monday October 5, 2020 9pm EST.

MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group conceived by Broadway's Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, has announced their virtual fundraising event "DANCING For DEMOCRACY" on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST. The group was created to provide a virtual place for busy artists, humanitarians, parents and all who want to help JOE BIDEN become our next US President.

Jeffrey declares, "As we are a group of dancers and performers we wanted to share what we love most. DANCE has POWER. Dynamic and intentional movement is essential for the human body to THRIVE. Movement brings JOY and RELIEF, it is inherently Action based...and it's great for the HEART."

The event, hosted by Jeffrey and fellow Broadway veteran and A Chorus Line alum, J. Elaine Marcos, will be a spirited and dynamic One Hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers. During the event, they will be offering important information on next-steps for taking action and there will even be an interactive opportunity to learn choreography for the final VICTORY DANCE, choreographed by Melissa McCann!

Special guests include: Tony Winners Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You), Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Chris Gattelli (Newsies), Nikki M. James (Book Of Mormon), Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Wonderful Town), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles), Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud); Tony Nominees Adrienne Barbeau (Original Rizzo in Grease), Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), Robert La Fosse (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Rory O'Malley (Book Of Mormon), Valarie Pettiford (Fosse); as well as Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), Jess LeProtto (Cats), Gerry McIntyre (Pandemic Godspell), Josh Walden (Ragtime) and BroadwayWorld's Best Choreographer James Kinney, among others.

The Team at Dancing For Democracy/Mondays For Biden includes: Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, Jen Donohoo, Melissa Greenspan, Heather Lee, Melissa McCann, Stephen Nachamie, Jerome Vivona.

Please visit the link below to RSVP for the virtual event! A follow-up email will be sent with a private link to donate to the Biden Victory Fund. Suggested donations start at $11.03 (Election Day!). After making a donation, guests will receive a link via email to the virtual event!

RSVP HERE: https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You