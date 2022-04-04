Latiné Musical Theatre Lab And Teatro Latea Announce 4xLatiné: ¡ahora!

Teatro Latea, a 40 year old Latino cultural staple in the Lower East Side, is partnering with the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a brand new organization committed to advocating for new musicals written by Latiné writers, to present excerpts of four new musicals for their first "4xLatiné" event.

This collaboration features excerpts of new and in-development works. The works were chosen through an open submission and selection process, and over a dozen submissions were received in both English and Spanish from writers across the country.

The four shows being presented are: The Boogie Down Gospel (Book, Lyrics and Music by Jessica Carmona, Additional Music by Jose Joaquin Garcia, Musical Arrangement and Direction by Jose Joaquin Garcia and Johnny and Joaquin Ali, and Jesse Myerson); Arena: A House Music-al (Book by Abel Alvarado, Lyrics by Gabrielle Maldonado, Music by Ben Larson, with additional songs by Daniel Sugimoto and Caroline Benzon); Olvidados: A Mexican American Corrido (Book & Lyrics by Elisa Gonzales, Music and Additional Lyrics by Moises Vázquez); and Keep Me in Mind (Book, Music, & Lyrics by Simón Gómez Villegas, Additional Lyrics by José Luna.)

This one-night only presentation will be in-person at Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk St, NY, NY) on Tuesday, April 12th. Curtain is at 7pm. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Proof of vaccination is required to enter the theatre.

4xLatiné: ¡ahora! features direction by Jessica Carmona, Julia Rosa Sosa, and Brenda Luz Orellana, musical direction by Walter Bobby McCoy and José Joaquin Garcia, stage management by Makenzie Gomez, and featuring Michael Jones, Nyseli Vega, Jennica Carmona-Arandia, John Cencio Burgos, Kat Rodriguez, Camille Corinne, Ariana Valdes, Juan Danner, Isaiah Rosales, Celena Morgan, Maya Bassuk, Luis Ramos, La La Wiggy, Denisse Estefany Mendoza, and Shelby Acosta. Jesse Myerson and Benjamin J. Samuelson round out the team of musicians.

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is a NYC based organization with a national footprint that develops, produces, and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre. In an industry that has historically not had space for us, our goal is to create robust opportunity for Latiné artists and radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country.

Teatro LATEA (Latin American Theater Experiment Associates) is a performing arts theater company that has been a Latino cultural staple for over 30 years. Through multicultural and multidisciplinary initiatives at The Clemente, which it helped establish, LATEA assiduously promotes and produces Latino performing arts to and for Latinos and multicultural audiences.