Latin Filmmaker and Composer Ariel Orama López Debuts as Mentor on Objetivo Fama 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning independent filmmaker, actor, and composer Ariel Orama López (AG Orloz), known for internationally acclaimed shorts like Princëney and Marbles, joins the 2025 season of Objetivo Fama as a mentor. The Puerto Rican clinical psychologist, actor, and creative coach brings his signature blend of emotional intelligence and artistic insight to the show's Casa-Estudio, airing on Telemundo and Estrella TV in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Orama was invited by one of the producers to join Objetivo Fama's reboot. Ariel guided contestants through visualization techniques and collaborative songwriting sessions - a first for the show prior to its first Gala performance.

"The artists embraced the process deeply - singing their own creations even off-camera. It became more than mentorship; it became an emotional space for growth," said Orama.

A finalist in Telemundo's Actors Workshop with Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza, Orama has also appeared on Extremos and contributed as a behavioral expert on Día a Día. His work bridges psychology, media, and creativity, with international training in coaching and published academic work blending neuroscience and the arts.

Currently, he is also developing his first animated feature film alongside Peruvian animator Jorge Dardo Cáceres.