Late Night Comedians Kids These Days Sketch Comedy Returns For One Night Only

After two years of long-awaited anticipation from fans, everyone's favorite New York City sketch comedy group is back for a one-night-only performance that will undoubtedly soothe your soul through laughter.

On Monday, August 2, 7:30-9 PM ET, Kids These Days will be bringing their favorite classic sketches to the Caveat theater stage for a night you won't soon forget.

Fans may recall that Kids These Days was featured on NBC's Bring the Funny, a sketch comedy competition show, where they received compliments from Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and even a standing ovation from Jeff Foxworthy. Kids These Days was selected from thousands of acts around the country to represent sketch comedy on this new international comedy showcase show.

Founded by comedian Rachael Burke in 2018, Kids These Days is a sketch comedy supergroup formed of some of the best comedians in New York City, who work as writers, producers, and more at shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Drew Barrymore Show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, etc. Kids These Days had a recurring monthly Saturday mainstage show at the People's Improv Theater and have toured - performing at the 2020 & 2019 SF Sketchfest, 2020 HBO's Women in Comedy Festival, 2019 Flyover Comedy Festival, 2019 Portland Sketch Fest, 2019 Charleston Comedy Festival, 2019 Austin Sketch Fest, 2018 & 2019 NY Comedy Fest (NY Times Critics' Pick), 2018 NY SketchFest, 2018 HBO/The Television Academy's Independent Television Festival, & 2018 Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX.

Kids These Days is a supergroup of diverse talent, a la Ocean's 11, with a Swiss Army Knife of surprises they use to constantly delight audiences. They put on a true variety sketch show, with each performance filled with stage sketches, digital sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! Audiences might see a '90s R&B boy band singing a sexy song about women's rights, a man who takes his shirt off every time he eats a hot dog, Senator Elizabeth Warren trying out for the Mary Poppins sequel, a school play about holidays -- starring Ramadan, a full bar mitzvah, and more. Kids These Days sketches inhabit different senses of humor and perspectives in the world, surprising the audience with something unexpected at every turn.

Monday, August 2, 7:30-9 PM ET

Caveat - 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Ticket link: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/acorns-a-sketch-comedy-showcase-with-scrunchie--kids-these-days-8-2-2021

Kids These Days:

Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Funeral for My Face)

Rachael Burke (The Drew Barrymore Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Lida Darmian (NBC, Vulture, UCB)

Scott Hercman (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)

Maggie Maxwell (Reductress, UCB)

Photo by Anna Griffin