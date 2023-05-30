Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!

Vote now through Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

This is the last chance to get your votes in for BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!

The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Celebrating our 20th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

There's 3 days to go!  

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read - & Juliet 22%
David Lindsay-AbaireKimberly Akimbo 16%
Matthew Lopez, Amber Ruffin  - Some Like It Hot  15%

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw  - Some Like It Hot  22%
Jennifer Weber  - & Juliet 20%
Susan Stroman  - New York, New York  14%

Best Costume Design

Miriam Buether  - Prima Facie  21%
Paloma Young  - & Juliet 16%
Gregg Barnes  - Some Like It Hot  11%

Best Direction of a Musical

Thomas Kail  - Sweeney Todd  17%
Luke Sheppard  - & Juliet 15%
Michael Arden  - Parade 14%

Best Direction of a Play

Justin Martin  - Prima Facie  30%
Adam Meggido  - Peter Pan Goes Wrong  15%
Max Webster  - Life of Pi 8%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Alex NewellShucked 11%
Betsy Wolfe  - & Juliet 9%
Bonnie MilliganKimberly Akimbo 7%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Neil Patrick HarrisPeter Pan Goes Wrong 10%
Brandon UranowitzLeopoldstadt  9%
D'Arcy Carden  - The Thanksgiving Play  8%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Lorna Courtney& Juliet 12%
Josh GrobanSweeney Todd  11%
Annaleigh Ashford  - Sweeney Todd  10%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Jodie Comer  - Prima Facie  18%
Jessica Chastain  - A Doll's House 14%
Jefferson MaysA Christmas Carol 11%

Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers  - Prima Facie  26%
Natasha Katz  - Sweeney Todd  14%
Howard Hudson& Juliet 13%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - Wicked 15%
The Phantom of the Opera - The Phantom of the Opera 15%
Hamilton - Hamilton 13%

Best Musical

& Juliet - & Juliet 26%
Some Like It Hot  - Some Like It Hot  20%
Shucked  - Shucked  15%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Kinky Boots - Stage 42 25%
Merrily We Roll Along - New York Theatre Workshop 22%
Titanique  - Titanique  17%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Raisin in the Sun - The Public Theater 19%
Wuthering Heights - St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre 10%
Without You - Without You 9%

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro& Juliet 22%
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen  - Some Like It Hot  19%
Sam Davis, Daryl Waters  - New York, New York  12%

Best Original Score

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman  - Some Like It Hot  26%
Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally  - Shucked 19%
David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine TesoriKimberly Akimbo 17%

Best Play

Suzie Miller  - Prima Facie  30%
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry ShieldsPeter Pan Goes Wrong  17%
Tom Stoppard  - Leopoldstadt  14%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sweeney Todd  - Sweeney Todd  33%
Into the Woods - Into the Woods 32%
Parade - Parade 22%

Best Revival of a Play

Amy HerzogA Doll's House 27%
Death of a Salesman - Death of a Salesman 25%
The Piano Lesson  - The Piano Lesson  17%

Best Scenic Design

Miriam Buether  - Prima Facie  24%
Soutra Gilmour, Andrzej Goulding& Juliet 10%
Mimi Lien  - Sweeney Todd  10%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen  - & Juliet 20%
Nevin Steinberg  - Sweeney Todd  17%
Scott Lehrer, Alex Neumann  - Into the Woods  12%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ben Ringham, Max Ringham  - Prima Facie  33%
Carolyn Downing  - Life of Pi  12%
Ella Wahlstrom  - Peter Pan Goes Wrong  12%

Best Touring Production

Les Miserables - Les Miserables 13%
Into the Woods - Into the Woods 8%
SIX - SIX 7%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!




Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!
