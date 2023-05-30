Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!

This is the last chance to get your votes in for BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!

The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Celebrating our 20th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

There's 3 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read - & Juliet - 22%

David Lindsay-Abaire - Kimberly Akimbo - 16%

Matthew Lopez, Amber Ruffin - Some Like It Hot - 15%

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw - Some Like It Hot - 22%

Jennifer Weber - & Juliet - 20%

Susan Stroman - New York, New York - 14%

Best Costume Design

Miriam Buether - Prima Facie - 21%

Paloma Young - & Juliet - 16%

Gregg Barnes - Some Like It Hot - 11%

Best Direction of a Musical

Thomas Kail - Sweeney Todd - 17%

Luke Sheppard - & Juliet - 15%

Michael Arden - Parade - 14%

Best Direction of a Play

Justin Martin - Prima Facie - 30%

Adam Meggido - Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 15%

Max Webster - Life of Pi - 8%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Alex Newell - Shucked - 11%

Betsy Wolfe - & Juliet - 9%

Bonnie Milligan - Kimberly Akimbo - 7%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Neil Patrick Harris - Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 10%

Brandon Uranowitz - Leopoldstadt - 9%

D'Arcy Carden - The Thanksgiving Play - 8%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Lorna Courtney - & Juliet - 12%

Josh Groban - Sweeney Todd - 11%

Annaleigh Ashford - Sweeney Todd - 10%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Jodie Comer - Prima Facie - 18%

Jessica Chastain - A Doll's House - 14%

Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol - 11%

Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers - Prima Facie - 26%

Natasha Katz - Sweeney Todd - 14%

Howard Hudson - & Juliet - 13%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - Wicked - 15%

The Phantom of the Opera - The Phantom of the Opera - 15%

Hamilton - Hamilton - 13%

Best Musical

& Juliet - & Juliet - 26%

Some Like It Hot - Some Like It Hot - 20%

Shucked - Shucked - 15%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Kinky Boots - Stage 42 - 25%

Merrily We Roll Along - New York Theatre Workshop - 22%

Titanique - Titanique - 17%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Raisin in the Sun - The Public Theater - 19%

Wuthering Heights - St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre - 10%

Without You - Without You - 9%

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro - & Juliet - 22%

Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen - Some Like It Hot - 19%

Sam Davis, Daryl Waters - New York, New York - 12%

Best Original Score

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman - Some Like It Hot - 26%

Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally - Shucked - 19%

David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori - Kimberly Akimbo - 17%

Best Play

Suzie Miller - Prima Facie - 30%

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields - Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 17%

Tom Stoppard - Leopoldstadt - 14%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd - 33%

Into the Woods - Into the Woods - 32%

Parade - Parade - 22%

Best Revival of a Play

Amy Herzog - A Doll's House - 27%

Death of a Salesman - Death of a Salesman - 25%

The Piano Lesson - The Piano Lesson - 17%

Best Scenic Design

Miriam Buether - Prima Facie - 24%

Soutra Gilmour, Andrzej Goulding - & Juliet - 10%

Mimi Lien - Sweeney Todd - 10%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen - & Juliet - 20%

Nevin Steinberg - Sweeney Todd - 17%

Scott Lehrer, Alex Neumann - Into the Woods - 12%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ben Ringham, Max Ringham - Prima Facie - 33%

Carolyn Downing - Life of Pi - 12%

Ella Wahlstrom - Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 12%

Best Touring Production

Les Miserables - Les Miserables - 13%

Into the Woods - Into the Woods - 8%

SIX - SIX - 7%

