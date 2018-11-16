LaChanze, Saycon Sengbloh, and More Lead Atlantic's THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES

Atlantic Theater Company announces casting for the world premiere production of The Secret Life of Bees, book by Lynn Nottage (Sweat), music by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), lyrics by Drama Desk winner Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam), directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), and based on the best-selling novel by Sue Monk Kidd.

The Secret Life of Bees will feature Romelda Teron Benjamin (Bare: A Pop Opera), Joe Cassidy (Waitress), Vita E. Cleveland (Off-Broadway debut), Obie Award winnerEisa Davis (Passing Strange, NBC's "Rise"), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd, Amélie, A New Musical), Brett Gray (Netflix's "On My Block"), Jai'Len Christine Li Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants - The Musical), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed, In the Blood), and Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible). Additional casting to be announced.

The Secret Life of Bees begins previews Sunday, May 12th and will open Thursday, June 13th for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 7th, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

South Carolina, 1964. Lily Owens, a restless white teenager, struggles with her merciless father and the haunting memory of her mother's death. When Rosaleen, her black caregiver, is beaten and jailed for asserting her right to vote, Lily's rebellious spirit is ignited. She and Rosaleen escape on an adventure where they are taken in by a trio of black beekeeping sisters. While Lily tries to unlock the secrets of her past, she and Rosaleen find solace in the mesmerizing world of bees and spirituality in this extraordinary tale of awakening, fellowship and healing.

Casting for The Secret Life of Bees by Telsey + Company, Patrick Goodwin, CSA. The creative team for The Secret Life of Bees will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

