LULU THE BROADWAY MOUSE Returns In New Book Sequel!

Lulu is BACK in a new sequel to Lulu the Broadway Mouse. Lulu the Broadway Mouse: The Show Must Go On is the perfect book for middle-grade readers who love everything theatre and Broadway.

After making her historical debut as the first mouse to appear on Broadway, Lulu learns terrible news: her show has received its closing notice! With dwindling ticket sales, dramatic cast changes, and a mouse-hating theatre critic determined to shut down the show, Lulu's dream might be over before it has even started. Luckily, Lulu's brother, Benji, has a brilliant plan to boost attendance. Lulu and her friends will have to leave the safety of Shubert Theatre and venture into the big city, but it just might save the show (and their dreams).

Inspired by author Jenna Gavigan's own experiences of being an actress on Broadway, the Lulu the Broadway Mouse series is filled with fun, authentic details that will delight any theatre fan. For anyone who's dreamed of taking the stage, Lulu the Broadway Mouse: The Show Must Go On is for you.

Jenna Gavigan is the author of the middle-grade novel Lulu the Broadway Mouse. A professional actress for more than half her life, she's appeared on Broadway, on a gaggle of television shows, in a handful of movies, and on stages east and west. A fourth-generation New Yorker, Jenna graduated with a BA in creative writing from Columbia University, where she focused on fiction, television, and screenwriting. Like Lulu, Jenna made her Broadway debut at the Shubert Theatre. (Though, sadly, she doesn't live there.) Visit her at iamjennagavigan.com





