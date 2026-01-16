LPTW Will Showcase Alexis Greene's Work in Upcoming Oral History Event

LPTW has announced an enhanced Oral History program honoring the life and work of Alexis Greene, taking place on Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 PM on Zoom. This one-night program will run for an hour and offers a unique, layered approach to oral history and theatrical storytelling.

Developed in collaboration with Cindy Cooper and Ludovica Villar-Hauser, the program will feature curated excerpts from Alexis Greene's books, performed by LPTW actors, and digitally produced by Tamra Pica. These readings will be thoughtfully woven throughout the Oral History interview.

In addition to the interview and readings, the evening will include reflections from prominent members of the theater community who have worked closely with Alexis Greene.

This innovative program celebrates Alexis Greene's impact on theater.

Please RSVP to join us for the January 27th Zoom presentation here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeX8Tu-zOl0fWjMbTQA7BXvC1_vBZ5UPMT6EcTR5pVy0CAZPg/viewform?pli=1