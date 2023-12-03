LONE STAR's Nijayè Owens to Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Ruth Stage Social Media Manager Nijayè Owens takes over BroadwayWorld.com's Instagram today to give our readers a behind the scenes look at Lone Star!

Join us on Instagram at @officialbroadwayworld for your exclusive backstage look at the show!

Nijayè Owens recently graduated from the New York Conservatory For Dramatic Arts from the Film and Television program but started acting when she was in middle school. While at NYCDA Nijayè interned with Ruth Stage during their production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Since the show she has joined the group and now primarily serves as the groups Social Media Manager. She was featured on NY1 news for her contributions to Ruth Stage and is excited for what’s to come.

Ruth Stage is presenting the off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Lone Star is currently in preview performances, with an Opening Night set for tonight, Sunday, December 3rd at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

Starring in the production are Dan Amboyer (recurring guest star on “Younger” & “The Black List: Redemption”) as ‘Ray’, Ana Isabelle (‘Rosalia’ in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as ‘Elizabeth’, Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as ‘Cletis’, and Matt de Rogatis (‘Brick' in Ruth Stage’s off-Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite Courtney Henggeler) as ‘Roy’.



Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy (Matt de Rogatis), a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray (Dan Amboyer), this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.





The creative team of Lone Star features Joe Rosario (Director), Matthew Imhoff (Set Design), Christian Specht (Lighting Design), Tomas Correa (Sound & Projection Design), Legacy Comix (Comic Book Illustrations), Tollie Boone (Stage Manager), and Milton Elliott (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by Ruth Stage.



