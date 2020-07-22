LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues With Episodes Curated by Audra McDonald and Judy Collins

Live With Carnegie Hall Continues its Original Programming Through July

Carnegie Hall continues throughout July with new episodes of its popular online series-Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall-with engaging programs featuring some of today's leading artists.



Today on Wednesday, July 22 at 2PM EDT. Musical Explorers returns to Learn with Carnegie Hall with a program that features Argentine folk music, Native American song and dance, and South African Zulu. This concert series invites families and kids to learn songs from around the world, building a deeper understanding of different cultures while developing basic singing and listening skills. This episode will feature a full digital concert experience. Families are invited to learn more about the music using Carnegie Hall's new step-by-step Musical Explorers guide for families and to discover more about these diverse musical genres and the featured artists before the concert.



Since her Carnegie Hall debut in 1998, Audra McDonald has been an audience favorite, returning for many of the Hall's most celebrated events. The acclaimed singer and actress curates a Live with Carnegie Hall program on Thursday, July 23 at 2PM EDT joined by musical director Andy Einhorn for a varied selection of songs, as well as a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca about the role of artistic expression in times of social change.



Learn with Carnegie Hall continues on Wednesday, July 29 at 2PM EDT with an episode featuring Soul Science Lab. Chen Lo and Asante Amin-the hip-hop duo behind Soul Science Lab and creators of Soundtrack '63-explore how Black artists of the Civil Rights and Black Power movements used their art to inspire, raise awareness, and fight oppression. This special episode features performances of original songs and covers from past events, and dives into the historical and contemporary significance of songs from the 1960s and today.



Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has appeared at Carnegie Hall more than 50 times. She returns to host a Live with Carnegie Hall episode on Thursday, July 30 at 2PM EDT joined by special guests, Shawn Colvin, Alan Cumming, Steve Earle, and Jimmy Webb for a discussion and performance of both original songs as well works by Stephen Sondheim.



Both Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall stream on Carnegie Hall's webpage, as well as the Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live and carnegiehall.org/learn.

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs that connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



Carnegie Hall has recently launched another new online series-Learn with Carnegie Hall-including a wide range of musical activities for families, created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute. Over the course of the summer, episodes will be available for families, educators, young musicians, and community members to stream weekly that explore the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. Programs are available for free via carnegiehall.org/learn and the Hall's Facebook and YouTube channels, and can also be streamed on-demand following the webcast date.



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv



Now extended through July 31, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include the Orchestre National de France with conductor Daniele Gatti and violinist Julian Rachlin (July 24) and violinist Janine Jansen joined by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet (July 31).

