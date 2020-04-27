LIVE FROM THE LIVING ROOM Comedy Show Returns with New Lineups This Week
Tune in to the live from the Living Room' live-streaming comedy show every Wednesday at 8pm and Saturday at 9pm, for people to watch in quarantine while supporting out-of-work comics! If you can submit our event that would be amazing.
Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle are hosting the best up-and-coming comics from New York, LA, and a wide array of international talent you'll recognize from Netflix, Comedy Central, and the likes.
Live From the Living Room is a ticketed Zoom comedy watch party where viewers from around the world can watch and interact with comedians while they are in quarantine.
Every Wednesday 7pm and Saturday 9pm at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/u-streat-comedy-10803874411. Audience members will purchase a $5 ticket on Eventbrite and will be sent a link for a private watch party thirty minutes before the show.
Wednesdays line up includes Remy Kashmir (how cum Podcast) Napleon Emil (JFL) Hannah Boone (JFL) Mike Winfield (Comedy Central). Saturday line up includes Chanel Ali (Comedy Central) Danish Maqbool (Ramy) Nore Davis (Comedy Central)
