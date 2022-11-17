LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released

"When I Grow Up" from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released tomorrow, November 18!

The track features vocals from the film's ensemble, as well as Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. It follows "Revolting Children," which was released earlier this month as the lead single to the full soundtrack.

The upcoming album features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin as performed by the film's cast, as well as an original score by composer and orchestrator Christopher Nightingale.

Available for pre-order now, Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX FILM) will be released digitally tomorrow and on CD December 9. Included within the album's 22 tracks are 12 vocal songs written by Tim Minchin for his critically-acclaimed, award-winning West End production, newly-recorded by the film's talented cast.

With vocals by Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, as well as newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda, the album features some of the original musical's favorite numbers like "Naughty," "School Song," and more.

In addition to the album's vocal songs, the soundtrack also includes 10 instrumental score pieces by Christopher Nightingale. Music supervisor and orchestrator of the original stage production, Nightingale now brings his Tony Award-nominated orchestrations to the film's original score. Wrapping up the 22-track collection is a special, new original vocal track, details for which will be revealed soon.

Of the soundtrack, Tim Minchin says, "It's now fifteen years since Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly asked me to help them create Matilda The Musical, and I never dreamed that the songs would still be finding new life now. Matilda The Musical has now been performed all over the world, in different accents, different languages, and by performers of all stripes; each of them bringing to the tale their own style, their own experiences, their own passion. This album is another - very, very exciting - chapter in the Matilda story."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts in US theaters on Friday, December 9 and will be available on Netflix [excluding the UK & Ireland] on Christmas Day. Directed by Matthew Warchus and with a screenplay by Tony Award winner Dennis Kelly, the film stars Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, plus newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

Listen to the new track here: