LISTEN: THE OLD PEOPLE'S CHANNEL Releases Episodes 1 & 2

The OPC - short for The Old People's Channel - an original scripted podcast series focusing on ageism, created and written by Richard Curtis, has released its first two episodes, each under 15 minutes, now available on all streaming platforms.

Listen below!



In Episode One, "What Is Grandpa Up To?" the family of patriarch Bernard Bentlee discovers that he is working on a mysterious project which seems to include a visit to a call girl. His daughter Annette and her ex-husband Leonard, a psychiatrist, find a notepad on Bernard Bentlee's desk with a coded list. It is labeled "The OPC". They try to break into his computer but just as they were about to discover the password, Bentlee returns home.



In Episode Two, "The Investigators" the family sets out to learn what Bernard is secretly up to.



A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more. (And more is on the way: a second season is being scripted.)



The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.



The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.



To listen, and for additional information, please visit TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.





ABOUT "THE OPC"



Season One of The OPC introduces Bernard Bentlee, a wealthy octogenarian who has invested his fortune, and his family's inheritance, in a risky new media venture. Is he living a pipe dream and destroying his family's future, as his daughter Annette accuses? Or is he a genius whose vision bridges the generation gap, fully supported by his Gen Z granddaughters?