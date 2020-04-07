LISTEN: Rita Moreno Shares How She Got Involved in the WEST SIDE STORY Film

Rita Moreno called into SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show yesterday to promote the upcoming season of her show One Day At A Time. Rita Moreno spoke with SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham about the new season of her TV show, as well as the highly anticipated West Side Story reboot and more.

Moreno talks about how she became a part of the West Side Story film reboot, sharing that the film's writer Tony Kushner was trying to figure out what to do with the character of Doc, when his partner suggested, " why don't you get Rita Moreno to play Doc's widow?"

Listen to the interview below!

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.





