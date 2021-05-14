LISTEN: Rachel Zegler Releases Single 'let me try'

Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of "West Side Story," released a new single today!

Listen to "let me try" below.

Zegler will also appear in the upcoming superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which stars Zachary Levi and features Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, and more.

"West Side Story" was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. Alongside Zegler, the cast includes, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penned the film's screenplay.