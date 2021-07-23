LISTEN: Music from SCHMIGADOON! Episode 3, Out Today

The soundtrack for the fabulous third episode of Schmigadoon! is available to stream anywhere!

Available everywhere now, Episode 3 soundtrack features original music and lyrics by the show's co-creator and showrunner Cinco Paul in addition to score music by composer Christopher Willis.

Today's release follows last week's debut of albums from Episodes 1 and 2 - listen to Episode 1 & Episode 2. Milan Records will continue to release episodic soundtracks for the remaining episodes in the series as they debut on Apple TV+. "Schmigadoon!" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Schmigadoon!," a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Listen here: