LISTEN: Eden Espinosa Sings 'Woman Is' From the Original Cast Recording of LEMPICKA

Sony Masterworks Broadway, Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer Productions announced today that Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has just released its first single, "Woman Is" performed by Eden Espinosa with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy. Listen below!

Lempicka, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin and with choreography from Raja Feather Kelly, will have its West Coast premiere this summer at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse (Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) prior to a Broadway run.

The debut single from the forthcoming Original Cast Recording of Lempicka, "Woman Is" was produced by Matt Stine, and recorded and mixed by Isaiah Abolin, The track was recently recorded at Berklee at PowerStation and mastered by Oscar Zambrano for Zampol Productions.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it became the must-see event of the summer. The New York Times asked, "Is Lempicka the new Evita? A politically tumultuous tale of blond ambition with epic sweep has arrived," and The New York Times called the show, "Incandescent! An exciting new work which gives musical theater fans who've been wondering why they don't write dominating parts for women anymore have reason to cheer. Matt Gould's stirring, richly polyphonic music with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer layers voices against each other like lovers between the sheets and Rachel Chavkin is a miracle worker."

Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Lempicka will be running at La Jolla Playhouse beginning on June 14 through July 24.

For more information, please visit www.LaJollaPlayhouse.org.