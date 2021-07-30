LISTEN: Cynthia Erivo Releases New Song 'Alive' Off Her Forthcoming Album 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

Cynthia Erivo has released her third single "Alive." The piano driven introspective pop anthem is from her forthcoming album of original music as a recording artist, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, set for release on September 17 on Verve Records. Listen to "Alive" below:

The contemplative single "Alive" was co-written by Erivo and Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo), and showcases Erivo's vocals and ability to tell a story that is wrapped in authenticity and truth.

"Sometimes we run away from who we've been and what we've been through, thinking that's the best way to move forward," says Erivo about the inspiration for "Alive." "But we have to stand flat-footed and look at those experiences, and [learn the lessons they were meant to teach]."

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 is a galvanizing mix of reverential, socially inspired soul, the album is perfectly suited for this moment in culture forever marked by a global pandemic and ongoing racial reckonings. It features co-writing and production support from Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson, Celeste), Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo), Kaveh Rasteghar (John Legend, Sia), Shakka Phillip (Dua Lipa, Tove Lo), Harold Lilly (Beyoncé, Brandy) and Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar), among others. The Album is Executive produced by Will Wells (Imagine Dragons, Quincy Jones, Anthony Ramos).

Most recently the incomparable vocalist and actor was nominated for an Emmy for best actress for her stellar portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha and is set to make her debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on July 30. Titled "Legendary Voices" the Hollywood Bowl program sets Erivo's powerful vocals alongside the LA Philharmonic as she gives tribute to music made by the greatest singers of all time, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Barbra Streisand, and Annie Lennox. Erivo's performance will also feature selections from her upcoming album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Track List