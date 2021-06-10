LISTEN: Bruce Springsteen Talks Return to Broadway and More on SiriusXM

Bruce Springsteen called in to his exclusive SiriusXM channel E Street Radio today to talk about his return to Broadway with SiriusXM hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. 'Springsteen On Broadway' will return this summer for a limited run of performances at New York City's St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4.

Check out the clips below!

Speaking on returning to Broadway, Springsteen said he was asked to help with the opening of Broadway, but wasn't sure because he's planning a 2022 tour with the band. "Jon [Landau] mentioned it to me," he said. "I knew we were going to tour with the band next year, so I said, 'Maybe I'll take the time off.'"

"I had a friend who got so enthusiastic about it to me that he talked me into it sitting on my couch one night," Springsteen said. "The next day I said, ok, we'll do some shows. It really came around kind of casually."

"It will be just nice to be back there again, lend a hand," Springsteen said.

SiriusXM host Jim Rotolo asking Bruce if he is already rehearsing and whether the show will remain the same. "I have a script. I haven't looked at it and I haven't done any rehearsing. [laughs] The truth is, I didn't much rehearse it the first time. My recollection was we played a few dress rehearsals and I played it once here down at Monmouth College, but that was all I did," he said. "It's not something you can really stand there and talk to yourself in the afternoon. I am not going to tell myself those same stories. Part of it is there is an element of spontaneity, even if the script is relatively fixed." "I got it set up for Monday, I am going to start re-freshening up the script and going through it again and see if I am going to make any changes, some small changes or not. It's pretty much going to be the same show that it was because I think it's what people expect and that is what I have," he said.

"There will be some small things, but I don't think too much," he continued "It lasted for 236 shows pretty much the way it was. It had gotten a little longer which means I probably added things. I would like to tighten it up a little bit, if anything. I would like to get it a little closer to the way it was when I initially debuted it on Broadway than what was towards the end a little bit. Really just tighten it up a little bit. I'd like to do that."

Bruce also talking about looking forward to performing again. "I am looking forward to being in front of an audience," he told SiriusXM hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. "I'm just looking forward to standing in front of an audience and seeing them there. It's going to be quite a thing. I'm actually glad to be working."

During the live call Springsteen revealed he has also spent time in Indiana with John Mellencamp working on a few songs for a fall release as well as a project with Brandon Flowers and The Killers.

"I worked on three songs on John's album and I spent some time in Indiana with him," he said. "I love John a lot. He's a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

"It's [Brandon] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so," he said. I've been staying busy."