LES MISERABLES Begins Performances Tonight at Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre in London

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... ( read more Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... ( read more It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... ( read more Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... ( read more BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... ( read more Cleveland Play House has announced the cast of the new high-spirited, madcap mystery Clue: A New Comedy, based on the popular 1985 Paramount Pictures ... ( read more