LEFT ON TENTH Will Be Available to License from Dramatists Play Service

Dramatists Play Service has acquired Left on Tenth, the new play based on Delia Ephron’s bestselling memoir of the same name. The title is now available to license for productions worldwide.

Currently playing on Broadway through February 2, 2025, this production is directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and stars Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Peter Francis James and Kate MacCluggage. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, reconnects with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful true story of a woman navigating the miraculous life stream of the Beshert and discovering how to embrace the unpredictable and open her heart again.

“We are thrilled to welcome Left on Tenth into the Dramatists Play Service catalog,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “Delia Ephron’s heartfelt and inspiring story has captivated audiences on Broadway, and we are excited to announce that productions can begin right away.”

Left on Tenth is produced by Daryl Roth and features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, wig design by Michael Buonincontro, and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

