LABYRINTH To Be Presented At The Newtown Stage

LABYRINTH, a new adaptation of Julieta Timossi’s Argentinian play, translated by Isabel Criado and Martina Demaio, will be presented March 20–22 at The Newtown Stage at the Hellenic Cultural Center. Performances will take place March 20 at 7:00 p.m., March 21 at 7:00 p.m., and March 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Directed by Zoé Zifer, winner of Best Director at the 2025 New York Theatre Festival for ARCHIVE OF MY OWN, the play follows Her as she meets The Guy in the White Shirt at an 80s dance club called Labyrinth. As the pair repeatedly return to the club to pursue their desires, the relationship moves toward deception and obsession.

The production features an all-immigrant Latinx cast, including Isabel Criado as Her, Juan C. Ortiz as The Guy in the White Shirt, and Martina Demaio as Sofia. The work originally debuted as a Spanish-language podcast play on Spotify and later ran at Moscu Teatro in Argentina from 2021 to 2023. The adaptation most recently underwent development with the Latinx Playwrights Circle and Teatro Círculo as part of the Media Luna Open Call Series.

“This work is for those who want to hear their own thoughts spoken through other voices. For lost opportunities to meet someone and the obsession that follows disappointment. For moments of contact with strangers that allow us to lose ourselves in emotionally extreme situations. For the desire to sweat again (from nerves and from joy) inside a dark space lit by neon lights. That is the true return to theatre. That is Labyrinth.” (Llegas Magazine)

The production is supported by the Global Mosaic Foundation’s Fragments of Brilliance Initiative. Production photography is by Ramathillai Photography.