Kyle Scatliffe Will Return to HAMILTON Beginning Tonight

BroadwayWorld has learned that Kyle Scatliffe will return to the Broadway production of Hamilton tonight, November 16! Scatliffe will take on the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, replacing James Monroe Iglehart who played his final performance on November 14.

Scatliffe is no stranger to the role, having played in on the National Tour in 2018, as well as on Broadway in 2019.

His other Broadway credits include Enjolras in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables, Harpo in the 2015 Broadway Revival of The Color Purple, and Tom Robinson in To Kill a Mockingbird. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2014 for his performance as Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Learn more at https://hamiltonmusical.com/new-york/home/.