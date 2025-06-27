Kyla Stone and Roe Hartrampf to Star in ANASTASIA at The Cape Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cape Playhouse will continue its summer season on July 16 with ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL, the epic journey of self-discovery, love, and the quest for home, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Directed by Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen with choreography by Al Blackstone, ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL will feature Kyla Stone (Harmony, Anastasia National Tour) as Anya and Dominic Dorset (Frozen National Tour) as Dmitry. It is presented in association with Bucks County Playhouse. The production will run July 16 to August 2.

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, the couple embark on an epic adventure to help Anya find a home, love, and family.

The cast for ANASTASIA features Kyla Stone (Anya), Dominic Dorset (Dmitry), Erik Lochtefeld (Vlad Popov), Roe Hartrampf (Gleb Vaganov), Kate Marilley (Countess Lilly) and Christine Toy Johnson (Dowager Empress).

The cast also includes Michelle Arotsky, Alex Caldwell, Jasmine, Chelsea Cree Groen, Michael Haggerty, Aidan B. Jones, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Colby Lewis, Michael Mottram, April Nixon, Hugo Pizano Orozro, Aiden Powers, Makayla Ryan, and Kit Treece.

The show will feature sets by Jack Magaw; costumes by Annie J. Le; lights by Wheeler Moon; sound design by Elisabeth Weidner; projection design by Michael Salvatore Commendatore; wig design by J. Jared Janas; music direction by Evan Zvada; and casting by Paul Hardt. Merrick Williams will be the stage manager with Mary Kate Baughman and Julia Walker as the assistant stage managers.



Deals from Dead Outlaw Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00