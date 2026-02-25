Kupferberg Center for the Arts to Present MICHAEL FEINSTEIN’S TRIBUTE TO TONY BENNETT

Kupferberg Center for the Arts will present Michael Feinstein’S TRIBUTE TO Tony Bennett at Colden Auditorium on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. The concert features Michael Feinstein alongside the Carnegie Hall Ensemble in a program honoring the legacy of Tony Bennett.

“Tony Bennett is one of the most enduring icons of the 20th century. He has created a body of work surpassed by none,” said Feinstein.

Backed by the sound of a full big band, Feinstein will perform selections including “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “Stranger in Paradise.” The program reflects Bennett’s long association with Carnegie Hall and the broader tradition of big band and popular music presented on that stage by artists including Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra.

A longtime friend of Bennett, Feinstein brings a personal perspective to the tribute, drawing from his decades-long career as a performer and advocate for the Great American Songbook.

Tickets range from $52–$92 and are available through the Kupferberg Center for the Arts box office at (718) 793-8080.

About Michael Feinstein

In addition to his career as a singer and pianist, Feinstein is recognized as an educator and archivist of American popular song. His work on Broadway, in concert, and on recordings has earned him five GRAMMY Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his venue Feinstein’s New York, and multiple Emmy nominations.

In 2007, Feinstein founded the Great American Songbook Foundation and has served on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board. He has held leadership roles including Principal Pops Conductor of the Pasadena Symphony and Artistic Director of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, as well as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall’s Standard Time with Michael Feinstein series and the Jazz and Popular Song Series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Feinstein began playing piano at age five. At 20, he moved to Los Angeles to work as assistant to Ira Gershwin, an experience that shaped his lifelong dedication to preserving and performing the works of composers such as Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington, and Harry Warren.