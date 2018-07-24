Stephen Trask's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO Opens Tonight at Atlantic Theatre Company

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).

Featuring a book by Trask, Yanowitz and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), This Ain't No Disco will opens this evening.The production will play through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

This Ain't No Disco will feature Krystina Alabado (The Mad Ones at 59E59 Theatre), Will Connolly (After The Blast at LCT3), Eddie Cooper (The New World at Bucks County Playhouse), Tony D'Alelio (Off-Broadway debut), Lulu Fall (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Hannah Florence (Paramour: A Cirque du Soleil Musical), Antwayn Hopper (Hair), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd at The Barrow Street Theatre), Krystal Mackie (Off-Broadway debut), Trevor McQueen (Annie Get Your Gun), Nicole Medoro (The Illusionists Live on Broadway), Ian Paget (A Chorus Line at The Muny Theatre), Theo Stockman (American Psycho), Samantha Marie Ware (Hamilton in Chicago), and Antonio Watson ("Blue Bloods").

Set against the grit, the garbage strikes and the graffiti of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco tells the story of drifters and dreamers searching for their place in the night world of Studio 54 and Mudd Club. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, every decision is fateful in a city where one's fate can turn on a dime bag.

This Ain't No Disco will feature scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Emily Lazar, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, musical direction by Darius Smith, and casting by Telsey + Company: Craig Burns, CSA.

Workshop productions of This Ain't No Disco were presented by New York Stage and Film & Vassar at the Powerhouse Theater, Summer 2015 and Summer 2017.



This Ain't No Disco is produced in cooperation with Miramax. The authors gratefully acknowledge Joy Gorman, Adam Shulman, and Steve Golin of Anonymous Content for their role in the development of This Ain't No Disco.



This Ain't No Disco is supported by generous funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. It is the recipient of a Laurents / Hatcher Theater Development Grant as well as a 2018 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. This Ain't No Disco is also supported by the National Fund for New Musicals, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre - www.namt.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

