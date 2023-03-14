Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline Will Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage

Performances will run June 18-July 8.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Barrington Stage Company has announced that the 2023 season opener, Cabaret (June 18-July 8), will star Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," Broadway's Into the Woods revival, The Collaboration, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Sally Bowles, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress (BSC's Who Could Ask for Anything More?, Mr. Saturday Night, Broadway's On the Town, American Idiot) as Fraulein Kost, and Richard Kline ("Three's Company," Don't Think Twice, Broadway's Waitress, Wicked First National Tour) as Herr Schultz.

BSC has also announced that the final production of the 2023 Boyd-Quinson Stage season will be English by Sanaz Toossi (Wish You Were Here), from September 27 through October 15. Toossi's acclaimed playpremiered February 5, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theatre in a co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company, winning the 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the 2022 Obie Award for Best New American Play. Toossi is a recipient of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award.

Single tickets for BSC's 2023 season go on sale today, Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 am ET.

As previously announced, the Boyd-Quinson Stage season also include a revival of Blues for an Alabama Sky (July 18-August 5) by Pearl Cleage, directed by Candis C. Jones, followed by BSC Associate Artist and Tony Award winner William Finn's A New Brain (August 16-September 9), produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. The musical is co-written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine and directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco.

The St. Germain Stage season opens with the world premiere of The Happiest Man on Earth (May 24-June 17), a new play by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain based on the memoir of the same name byEddie Jaku, and directed by Ron Lagomarsino, then continues with Mike Lew's tiny father (July 1-23), a co-world premiere play produced by Chautauqua Theater Company and BSC, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The season concludes with a revival of Brian Friel's Faith Healer (August 1-27), directed by Julianne Boyd and starring BSC Associate Artists Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold and Gretchen Egolf.




