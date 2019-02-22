Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Hamill and More Lead Primary Stages' LITTLE WOMEN

Primary Stages announces casting for Little Women written by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice), based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George). Performances begin at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St, New York, NY, 10014) on May 15, 2019 with opening night set for Tuesday, June 4, for a run through June 29, 2019. Tickets are available at primarystages.org.

Jo March doesn't want to be like other girls; in fact, she's not even sure that she wants to be a girl. Jo is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong, and yearns for a future she can't yet articulate. As the nation is torn apart by civil war, Jo and her sisters struggle with what it means to grow up. Gender roles, political beliefs, poverty, and even love itself threaten to break family ties, as the March sisters try to reconcile their identities with society's demands. How do you stay true to yourself when the world wants you to become a perfect little woman?

The cast of Little Women will include Paola Sanchez Abreu (The Wolves) as "Beth," Megan Byrne (Arcadia) as "Hannah/Mrs. Mingott," Michael Crane (Gloria, The Body of an American) as "Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood," Kate Hamill as "Meg," Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as "Jo," Andrew Long (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as "Mr. Laurence/Robert March," Nate Mann (NY Debut) as "Laurie," Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Mary Page Marlowe) as "Marmie/Aunt March," and Carmen Zilles (Small Mouth Sounds) as "Amy."

Little Women will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Monsoon Wedding), costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart (Noises Off), lighting design by Paul Whitaker (These Paper Bullets), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Boys in the Band, The Nance). Deb Abramson serves as the composer. Little Women is produced in association with Jamie deRoy.

The performance schedule for Little Women is as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: There will be additional performances on Sunday June 2, Sunday June 9, and Sunday June 23 at 8pm; and Wednesday June 12 and Wednesday June 26 at 2pm.

Tickets for Little Women start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered. All tickets are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. Group tickets are available by contacting 212-840-9705.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

