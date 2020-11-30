Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr. and More to Take Part in VOICES FOR RAINN
“Voices for RAINN”, taking place on Dec 7, is a virtual concert to raise awareness and benefit RAINN’s work to support survivors of sexual violence.
Some of entertainment's brightest stars will lend their time and talent to "Voices for RAINN," a free virtual benefit concert to be streamed online on Monday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by RAINN ambassador and Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, this inspiring evening will amplify and support RAINN's work on behalf of survivors of sexual violence, who have been reaching out to RAINN for help in record numbers this year.
"As calls to RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline continue to rise during this pandemic, I can think of no better time to bring these remarkable artists together to support RAINN's work," said Benanti. "I am proud to play a role in uplifting RAINN as they continue supporting survivors."
Event Details
WHEN: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET
WHO: "Voices for RAINN" will feature performances by:
Laura Benanti
Kristin Chenoweth
Cheyenne Jackson
Jewel
Leslie Odom Jr.
Kelli O'Hara
Ashley Park
Billy Porter
Vanessa Williams
With special appearances by:
Tori Amos
Annaleigh Ashford
Connie Britton
WHAT: "Voices for RAINN" is a virtual concert to raise awareness and benefit RAINN's work to support survivors of sexual violence.
WHERE: "Voices for RAINN" will be streamed live on RAINN's YouTube channel.
This event is being produced in partnership with Heredia Vision.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in Upcoming NBC Special DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL
NBC has released a trailer featuring a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in the upcoming special, 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' The musi...
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
The Shows Must Go On Will Broadcast AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On will broadcast An American in Paris for free on YouTube this weekend!...
VIDEO: National Theatre's DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY is Available to Stream Beginning Today
Watch Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ Death of England: Delroy beginning today on YouTube! Michael Balogun stars as Delroy....
Ben Platt, Derek Klena, Adrienne Warren, and More Broadway Stars Join Kathryn Gallagher for NOSTALGIC FOR THE MOMENT
Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher has shared her latest music video for her new song 'Nostalgic for the Moment.'...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...