Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr. and More to Take Part in VOICES FOR RAINN

Some of entertainment's brightest stars will lend their time and talent to "Voices for RAINN," a free virtual benefit concert to be streamed online on Monday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by RAINN ambassador and Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, this inspiring evening will amplify and support RAINN's work on behalf of survivors of sexual violence, who have been reaching out to RAINN for help in record numbers this year.

"As calls to RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline continue to rise during this pandemic, I can think of no better time to bring these remarkable artists together to support RAINN's work," said Benanti. "I am proud to play a role in uplifting RAINN as they continue supporting survivors."

Event Details

WHEN: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET

WHO: "Voices for RAINN" will feature performances by:

Laura Benanti

Kristin Chenoweth

Cheyenne Jackson

Jewel

Leslie Odom Jr.

Kelli O'Hara

Ashley Park

Billy Porter

Vanessa Williams

With special appearances by:

Tori Amos

Annaleigh Ashford

Connie Britton

WHAT: "Voices for RAINN" is a virtual concert to raise awareness and benefit RAINN's work to support survivors of sexual violence.

WHERE: "Voices for RAINN" will be streamed live on RAINN's YouTube channel.

This event is being produced in partnership with Heredia Vision.

