Reba McEntire to Host NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Country music icon and multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire will, for the first time, host this year’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on NBC. The annual two-hour telecast will air live Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

In a tradition spanning over nine decades, the beloved special will celebrate the holiday season with the lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City. In addition to her hosting duties, McEntire will perform throughout the evening from the historic Rockefeller Center. An all-star lineup of musical guests will be announced at a later date. Watch the announcement video!

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rockefeller Plaza outdoor ice-skating rink. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show” and as part of the nationwide “Howdy Doody” television show from 1953-55.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.

About Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is a multimedia entertainment mogul who has become a household name through her wildly successful career spanning music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. A member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl, she has earned over fifty awards, including honors from the ACMs, CMAs, GRAMMY® Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and GMA Dove Awards. She was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient and has received numerous philanthropic and leadership recognitions.

Reba has celebrated thirty-five career No. 1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. She recently notched her sixtieth Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for most Top 10s among female artists. Her Top 10 success spans five decades, a feat matched only by George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Her latest single, “Trailblazer,” featuring Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert, earned 2.6 million streams in its first week—a personal best in the streaming era.

A Golden Globe® nominee, Reba has multiple film credits, a Broadway run in Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in her hit sitcom Reba. She also leads successful ventures, including her Dillard’s line, REBA by Justin™ boots, Reba’s Place restaurant in Atoka, OK, and her NYT bestselling book Not That Fancy. Reba served as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for Seasons 24, 25, and 26, and currently stars on season 28. She also stars in and executive produces the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

Photo Credit: John Russo