Kristin Chenoweth Dedicates Song to Her Misbehaved Pup and Donates Proceeds to ASPCA

Kristin Chenoweth has had enough of her puppy's bad behavior. Watch below as she sings a special song for her pooch, Thunder, as she prepares to send him to obedience school!

The song, written by Chenoweth and her long-time collaborator Mary-Mitchell Campbell is now available to download, with proceeds supporting the ASPCA.

In a career that spans film, television and stage, Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's smash hit "Wicked". A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient in 2015, she received in 2009 an EMMY Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daises." Previously, she won a TONY Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and was also nominated for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.



Known to millions for her role on the worldwide TV hit Glee (for which Chenoweth was nominated for two EMMY Awards and for a People's Choice Award), in 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non Fiction Best Seller

Surprise! Welcome to #ObedienceSchool. #ThunderPup, @MaryMitchellC, & I dedicate this song to @ASPCA. Listen here: https://t.co/BTblffpWTY pic.twitter.com/ghqnZj9eDj — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 6, 2017



