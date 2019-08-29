Kobe Bryant's Granity Studios To Launch Second Season Of Hit Podcast Series

A year after unveiling a slate of inspirational sports-themed content for young consumers, Kobe Bryant's Granity Studios, in partnership with Endeavor Audio, is releasing the second season of its scripted family-friendly podcast series, "The Punies."

The first youth sports podcast on the market, "The Punies" will return to a ten-week, Saturday morning schedule that is reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons of the past. The podcast will be available through Apple Podcasts, Google Play Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

Created and directed by Oscar winner and NBA Champion Kobe Bryant, "The Punies" is a collection of scripted audio stories about an eclectic group of neighborhood friends who gather together to compete in a different sport and take on new adventures each week. Every episode takes listeners on a journey with the Punies as they navigate the lessons of persistence in the face of failure and share important life lessons on how to play with joy and limitless imagination.

"Sports played a pivotal role in my development of perseverance, confidence and teamwork as a child and well into adulthood. The valuable lessons that I learned while playing have always been instrumental in my successes off the court and 'The Punies' captures those moments of learning in a way that will inspire young listeners and provide entertainment for the entire family," said Bryant.

"'The Punies' serves as a notable example of a podcast that delivers important and impactful learnings to young children in ways that are relatable and relevant to their real lives. The valuable skills that come from athletics have long been recognized by parents, teachers and coaches, and this podcast brings those lessons to life in a unique way. 'The Punies' aligns wholly with Endeavor Audio's commitment to dynamic content in the most effective format and we're thrilled to play a role in delivering Kobe's vision to listeners of all ages," said Dave Easton, Head of Content & Development.

"The Punies" is written by Jon Haller, the executive story editor for ABC's Emmy-nominated series, "Last Man Standing." Haller previously worked as a writing assistant for two seasons on NBC's "30 Rock" and as a writing assistant for HBO's "In Treatment."

Voice cast members of The Punies include:

· Cristoph Sanders - CLARK (Last Man Standing, Ghost Whisperer)

· Diamond White - BB (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Disney's The Lion Guard)

· Suzie McGrath - KIMBERLY (BBC's Eastenders, Law and Order: UK, and Star Wars: Resistance)

· Ry Chase - PUNY PETE

· Andy Cameron - GORDON

· Rebecca Galarza - LILLY

· Flula Borg - VIKTOR





