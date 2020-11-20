Kirstin Maldonado ï»¿Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN

GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, scheduled to open in Chicago in the summer of 2021.

Kirstin is a 3X Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter most widely known as a co-founding member of the highly successful a cappella group Pentatonix. As a member of Pentatonix, Kirstin has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, including two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart, and amassed more than 4.5 billion video views from more than 18 million YouTube subscribers. In 2018, Kirstin expanded her acting and singing career with a 5 month stint as Lauren in the Tony Award winning Broadway show Kinky Boots.

Maldonado will be joining the previously announced all-star cast, including: multi-platinum R&B star, Deborah Cox; Tony-nominee, Norm Lewis; Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, David Phelps; and America's Got Talent's Brian Justin Crum.

Children of Eden's award-winning artistic team includes: Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics); John Caird (Book); Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafredo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); Brandon Hardy (Puppet Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design).

The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by John Caird (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Disney's Pocahontas), respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood.

Tentatively scheduled to open August of 2021 at the Arcada Theatre-located just 45 minutes from O'Hare Airport-the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages.

Single tickets are not yet on sale; however, group purchases of 10+ can be reserved by e-mailing groups@chicagolandtheatrefund.com. Subscribe at www.childrenofedenthemusical.com for announcements and pre-sale access.

