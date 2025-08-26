Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Sets September Bridge Matter/The Reach Performance In Riverside Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer on the Hudson and Kinesis Project dance theatre, the large-scale, outdoor dance company, will present a second September 2025 performance in Riverside Park. A summertime favorite, the company will perform Bridge Matter/The Reach on Sunday, September 28 at 5 PM at Riverside Park North/Little Red Lighthouse.

Rebecca Kanach's costumes mixed with Celeste Cooning's quilt-inspired art pieces evoke a sense of finished, yet unfinished elements. Choreographer Melissa Riker explains "Bridge Matter/The Reach is a dance of care, echoes and how our very human ways of bridging our "cracks" parallel the Earth's constant processes."

Bridge Matter/The Reach was recently featured in Seattle Magazine as "Public art in motion." and on KIRO7 in Seattle to highlight Riker's drive to bring dance to public spaces. This colorful work is the dance company's second collaboration with geologist Dr. Missy Eppes and her colleagues, specifically Dr. Stephen Laubach and Rob Lander, three award winning and internationally respected scientists.

The sunset will be at 6:43pm. The changing sky and the George Washington Bridge offer views aligned with the company's skill at creating spectacular, yet intimate outdoor performance.

To get to the performance: Take the A train to 181st Street, head west to 181st and Plaza Lafayette. The pedestrian bridge is one block north. Follow the winding path of the Greenway toward the Little Red Lighthouse. This path is steep and is also a bike path. There will be signs to confirm the correct path. A less hilly option is to enter the park at 158th Street and come up the Greenway. In either direction, stay aware of bicyclists - they move fast.

Beginning on the lawn by The Beach in Ft. Washington Park, audiences will experience a dance that appears in surprising spaces, invites them to move in different directions along the edge of the Hudson and mimics the colors of the sunset. Performances and movement collaboration are by Kinesis Project NYC: Aryanna Allen, Jorgie Ingrahm, Ryan G. Smith, Stephanie Shin, Gioia von Staden and Yang Sun with movement echoed from past NYC performers and the current Kinesis Seattle company.

The floating, colorful costumes are created by Rebecca Kanach with visual art design by Celeste Cooning. Music in the moment is lead by Grammy award winning saxophonist, Johnny Butler with saxophonists Matt Nelson and Nick Lyons.

A MAP Fund grantee, Kinesis Project has been developing and creating Bridge Matter/The Reach since 2024 in NYC and Seattle, in partnership with Summer on The Hudson.