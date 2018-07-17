Kimber Sprawl Joins A BRONX TALE as 'Jane' Beginning Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

As A Bronx Tale enters its final weeks of Broadway performances, the show welcomes Kimber Sprawl, who will join in the role of Jane beginning tonight, July 17. Christiani Pitts played her final performance on July 15.

Sprawl's additional Broadway credits include: Beautiful The Carole King Musical (swing). Tour: Disney's The Lion King(Sarabi/Nala cover). Regional: Felicia in Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre.

A Bronx Tale, the musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winnerAlan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo is now playing at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) through Sunday, August 5, 2018.

The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.

A Bronx Tale also stars Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane (through July 15).

The ensemble features Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Alex Joseph Grayson, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandon O'Neill, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler, Cary Tedder, Kirstin Tucker, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A Bronx Tale will embark on a North American tour beginning in Rochester, NY on October 14, and will have an official press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018.

