Kim or Ellen? Who Does MISS SAIGON's Alistair Brammer Think is Chris's True Love?

Just last week, BroadwayWorld took you backstage at Miss Saigon to get up close and personal with Allistair Brammer.

During his chat with BWW, Alistair covered the gamut of his history with the show, his long-running relationship with composers Boublil and Schonberg, and which leading lady of Miss Saigon would be his pick for Chris's true love.

Noting that the point has been much debated among the cast, Allistair cast his vote for Ellen, Chris's American wife following the fall of Saigon.

Why Ellen? The star explains, "I should say Kim, because it's his first love, but actually I would say Ellen. It's reality, it [Kim and Chris] could never have worked. And that's why it didn't. If I'd met Kim in America chances are it would have been different and he wouldn't have needed Ellen."'

Catch up by watching the full live chat at the Broadway Theatre with our very own Steve Schonberg!

Brammer currently stars as Chris in the Tony-nominated Miss Saigon. Additional credits include: starred in the West End as Marius in Les Misérables, and in the film version of the musical as Jean Prouvaire. Other theater credits include Billy in War Horse (West End), Enjolras in Les Misérables (Dubai, November 2016), Follies (Royal Albert Hall), Billy in Taboo (Brixton Club House), Hair (European Tour), Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour) and The Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2. TELEVISION: Vicious (ITV), Jack Diamond in Casualty (BBC) and Episodes(BBC).

