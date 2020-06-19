Kenya Barris and Pharrell Williams In Talks To Develop Feature-Length Musical About Juneteenth for Netflix

Kenya Barris, the creator of black-ish, and Pharrell Williams are in talks with Netflix to develop a feature-length musical about Juneteenth, according to Deadline. Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates of the end of slavery in the United States.

Barris, Williams, and Netflix are in the early stages of working up a plan for the musical. Storyline details are under wraps, but it is a separate project to the live musical that they announced in 2018.

Williams will produce this project with partner Mimi Valdes alongside Barris, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society.

Williams was recently in Virginia, his home state, where he announced with Governor Northam that Juneteenth will be recognized as a paid state holiday for the first time in Virginia history. "This year, Juneteenth will look like no other Juneteenth before it," Williams said.

Barris also has worked to make Juneteenth a national holiday. His newest series BlackAF featured a Juneteenth party and BLACK-ISH dedicated an episode to the holiday.



