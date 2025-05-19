THE OUTSIDERS, MOULIN ROUGE, SPAMALOT & More Set For Kennedy Center 2025/2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025–2026 theater season, highlighting a lineup of Tony Award®–winning musicals, acclaimed family programming, and international productions.

“There is truly a great theater season of excitement and joy coming to the Kennedy Center,” said Senior Vice President of Artistic Programming and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn. “I couldn’t be more proud to feature a season filled with Best Musicals from Broadway, including three Tony®–winning original Best Musicals: The Outsiders, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Spamalot.”

The Broadway series at the Kennedy Center will begin in December with Monty Python’s Spamalot (December 16, 2025–January 4, 2026), returning to the Opera House after its acclaimed Broadway production. Chicago follows (March 31–April 5, 2026), along with a summer lineup that includes the return of Moulin Rouge! The Musical (June 16–July 5, 2026), Back to the Future (July 7–19, 2026), Mrs. Doubtfire (July 14–August 2, 2026), and the Washington, D.C. debut of The Outsiders (July 28–August 16, 2026), the 2024 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical.

Notably, the current touring production of Chicago is non-equity. BroadwayWorld was not able to confirm this was the production that would be playing the Kennedy Center, but if so would be an unusual programming choice for the venue which usually books union touring productions.

Other highlights include the D.C. premiere of Shamrock Tenors: Christmas in Belfast (November 25–30, 2025), Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular (November 18–23, 2025), and the return of The Improvised Shakespeare Company (November 28–December 23, 2025). Bluey returns for family audiences from June 24–July 5, 2026. Shear Madness continues ongoing performances at the Theater Lab.

Productions and titles for the 2025–2026 Broadway Center Stage series will be announced at a later date. Subscriptions are available beginning at 10 a.m. today through the Kennedy Center website or by calling (202) 416-8500 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kennedy Center 2025/2026 Season

Shamrock Tenors: Christmas in Belfast

November 25–30, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

Irish PBS favorites, the Shamrock Tenors, bring their all-new show "Christmas in Belfast" to the Kennedy Center. This group combines Irish tradition, renowned vocal talent, and energetic dance performances in a festive holiday concert.

Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

November 18–23, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

Champions of Magic returns with an all-new Holiday Spectacular featuring grand illusions, interactive magic, and festive surprises for all ages.

Improvised Shakespeare Company

November 28 – December 23, 2025 | Theater Lab

The Improvised Shakespeare Company® creates fully improvised Shakespearean plays based on audience suggestions, offering a new experience with every performance.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

December 16, 2025–January 4, 2026 | Opera House

Following its Broadway success, Spamalot returns to the Kennedy Center with its signature humor, classic songs, and unforgettable characters.

Chicago

March 31–April 5, 2026 | Opera House

The record-breaking musical returns with its story of fame, fortune, and “all that jazz,” featuring showstopping songs and choreography.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

June 16–July 5, 2026 | Opera House

The Tony Award®–winning musical spectacular returns, featuring a blend of romance, glamour, and a mash-up of classic and contemporary hits.

Bluey Returns!

June 24–July 5, 2026 | Eisenhower Theater

The Heelers return for another family-friendly engagement at the Kennedy Center. More details will be announced soon.

Back to the Future: The Musical

July 7 – 19, 2026 | Opera House

Based on the beloved film, this musical follows Marty McFly’s time-traveling adventure in a high-energy stage adaptation.

Mrs. Doubtfire

July 14–August 2, 2026 | Eisenhower Theater

The musical comedy based on the classic film tells the story of a father who will do anything for his children, with humor and heart.

The Outsiders

July 28–August 16, 2026 | Opera House

Winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Musical, The Outsiders makes its Washington, D.C. debut, adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film.

Shear Madness

Ongoing Performances | Theater Lab

The interactive comedy continues with new clues and endings in every performance as audiences help solve the mystery.